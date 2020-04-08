Extraction: Chris Hemsworth reteams with the Russo bros in action-packed trailer

It’s kind of a little insane that one of the hunky stars (arguably the hunkiest) of the biggest movie franchise in history, one packed to the brim with action spectacle, is not actually a Hollywood action hero, but that’s exactly the case for Chris Hemsworth. It’s not for a lack of trying though. Outside of playing thunder-god-turned-Avenger Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Australian actor has landed a number of gigs where his musclebound physique and charming should make him surefire action success. The problem is that the bulk of those movies sucked.

He was miscast in Blackhat, Snow White and the Huntsman and its sequel were terrible, nobody even bothered to watch Red Dawn, Men in Black: International was an all-around mess, and 12 Strong wasn’t really an action movie. Sure he was great in Cabin in the Woods, but it doesn’t count because that movie was actually filmed way before he became famous and then sat on the shelf to 2012. In fact, it could be argued that his best pure action movie role to date outside of the MCU was the ten minutes he played a young James T. Kirk’s dad in the opening of the 2009 Star Trek reboot.

However, all of that may be about to change with Extraction. The upcoming Netflix action thriller sees Hemsworth reteam with Joe and Anthony Russo, the co-directors of Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. This time around the Russos are just producing and writing, actually adapting a graphic novel they wrote back in 2014. In the director’s chair is newcomer Sam Hargrave, a name you may not have heard before, but somebody whose work you’ve definitely seen.

Hargrave is a prolific stunt coordinator on some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, including all of the Russos’ MCU work. He’s also the stunt double of none other than Chris Evans’ Captain America, which means he and Hemsworth have worked together extensively. The last time we saw a Hollywood actor and stunt coordinator-turned-filmmaker team up like this after a big tentpole series we got John Wick, so maybe action-franchise lightning can strike twice in Tinsel Town?

Based on the first trailer and pics for Extraction, it certainly boasts the bone-crunching action chops potential to do that. Not to mention, some super slick action cinematography that made me really sit up and pay attention. Check it out for yourself below.

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

Extraction also stars David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on 24 April 2020.

