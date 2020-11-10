First images, plot details for Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake shows off a star-studded assassin thriller

Since starring in massive Marvel film franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers, as well as the new Jumanji movies, Karen Gillan’s star has only continued to rise since her days as a Doctor Who companion. Gillian’s next big film will see her take the starring role in Gunpowder Milkshake, an action flick that has plenty of style.

The film, which is said to be inspired by the works of Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright, is directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado and will see Gillan co-star alongside Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Paul Giamatti. That’s a whole lot of star power! Here’s the plot synopsis and first images for the action-packed caper:







Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Colemaan). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

The film certainly sounds like it could be a lot of fun. The pictures don’t tell us much about how Gunpowder Milkshake will look in action, especially given how it’s teased as being inspired by two of Hollywood’s most iconic directors. Maybe the final product is a lot more visually enticing than the plot, which does sound a tad formulaic.

What I do like so far is the assembly of great powerhouse actors and the fantastic costumes shown off here. The talent involved here alone would be worth the price of admission. Gunpowder Milkshake does not have an official release date at present, like most of the film releases in 2020.

