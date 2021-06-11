“I have the power!” Watch the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Buried deep somewhere in a box in my parents’ garage is an old musty photo album containing a few pics of a young Kervyn sitting astride a giant inflatable Battle Cat brandishing a plastic Power Sword pointed to the sky as I yell out with every fibre of my being that “I HAVE THE POWER!”. Yes, to say that I’ve been a He-Man and the Masters of the Universe fan for a long time is an understatement. And today this curmudgeonly old fan is super happy. The reason for my happiness? The first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation is out and it looks amazing! Hell, it even sounds amazing thanks to a musical contribution from Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero. How’s that for staying true to the show’s 1980s roots?

In development for ages now, this new animated series was created by geek filmmaker extraordinaire Kevin Smith and is a direct sequel to the classic Mattel cartoon of the 80s. According to Smith, “in Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Bringing to life the classic characters, Smith has assembled quite the voice cast. We have Chris Wood (The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam and his massively muscled alter-ego He-Man, the legendary Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Teela, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Evil-Lyn, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) as Queen Marlena, Henry Rollins (The Legend of Korra) as Tri-Klops, Jason Mewes (Clerks) as Stinkor), Justin Long (Tusk) as Roboto, and much more.

As announced with the trailer during Netflix’s Geeked Week virtual event this week, Revelation will be getting a special aftershow series titled Revelations: The Master of the Universe Revelation Aftershow, which is a painfully clumsy title if you ask me. The aftershow will be hosted by Smith himself along with various guests who will break down each episode. The most important part of the announcement though is that the first season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be split into two parts, with the five-episode Part 1 dropping on 23 July with the Aftershow as well. I can’t wait!

