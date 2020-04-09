First look at Netflix’s Space Force comedy series from the creators of The Office

With the state of the world, barring the tragic deaths currently happening, every day feels more and more like we’re living in an article from The Onion. Things are just plain absurd. And there was a sharp uptick in absurdity last year when US President Donald Trump renamed the US Air Force Space Command as the Space Force. Sure it had a legit purview, but it just sounded like some kind of parody comedy. And now it is.

Space Force is an upcoming workplace comedy series from Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, the respective star and co-creator of arguably the greatest workplace comedy series of all time in The Office. That iconic NBC comedy has been available on Netflix for a while now, but the current deal with the streaming giant expires end of this year. The Office had been a good draw for Netflix for years, so the company prepared themselves for its loss by throwing big money at Carell and Daniels to create a replacement of their own. The result is the star-studded Space Force which we now know will be premiering on 29 May.

And we know even more than that! Here’s the full synopsis as revealed via press release:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Along with the date and synopsis, Netflix has also unveiled the first images from Space Force. This also gives us a first proper look at a supporting cast that was also now confirmed to consist of John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. That is a properly good cast for a show like this. I’m especially looking forward to the exchanges between Carell and Malkovich. This is definitely going on my watch list next month!

























