First trailer for Morbius is here… and has links to the MCU!

As promised yesterday, the first trailer for Sony’s Morbius film dropped last night, giving us a proper look at Jared Leto as the Marvel Comics “living vampire”. And it looks kind of neat. The tone of the trailer and just the general aesthetic of the footage seen here reminds me a hell of a lot of 2018’s Venom, Sony’s first entry in their fledgeling Spider-Man-universe-that-didn’t-actually-have-Spider-Man-in-it.

Daniel Espinosa (Safe House, Life) is behind the camera here, bringing to un-life the classic Spider-Man villain turned anti-hero Michael Morbius. The action looks slick and dark, again very similar to Venom, and Espinosa and Leto appear to be sticking fairly close to Morbius’ comic book origins… and then there’s a bit of a surprise! Check it out below!

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Hoo boy! Yes, your eyes and ears did not deceive you. In the trailer’s post-credits scene (oh jeez, is this going to be a thing now?!) that is indeed Michael Keaton… the same Michael Keaton who played Adrian Toomes aka the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now Keaton’s character name is never mentioned here, but he’s even wearing the exact same prison jumpsuit we last saw Toomes in by the end of that Marvel movie.

What’s more, earlier on in the trailer you can even see Leto’s Morbius walk past a poster on the wall of what appears to be Tom Holland’s Spider-Man with the word “MURDERER” graffitied across it, clearly alluding to the events at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. So yes, I think it’s safe to say that we just saw our first legit evidence that Disney and Sony did indeed cut a deal to have the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spidey universe at least adjacently linked.

So what does this mean? Well, the fan forums are already ablaze and a theory is forming that is incredibly compelling. What if Sony is going to use some of those leftover villains from Marvel’s Spider-Man films to finally realize the Sinister Six movie they’ve had in the pipeline since the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man movies? After all, we’ve now already seen Vulture, Shocker, Mac Gargan aka Scorpion, Venom, a pre-Carnage Kletus Cassidy, The Tinkerer, and Mysterio who could all be potential picks for a Sinister Six. And yes, Mysterio did appear to die in Far From Home, but he was such a master of illusion that it could have been faked.

As for the Sinister Six movie, it’s been gestating for a very long time, with Sony confirming as recently as the end of 2018 that something was still happening with it. The project was originally going to spin out of Amazing Spider-Man 2, with Drew Goddard penning a script (which would have been a redemptive tale for the villains) which he was going to direct. But then the Amazing Spider-Man franchise got axed and Goddard moved over to develop the Daredevil TV series for Marvel. Maybe now that Marvel and Sony are seemingly in cahoots they can tee Goddard up to pick up where he left off on Sinister Six?

We’ll have to wait until Morbius releases on 31 July 2020 to see what’s really going on. The film also stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson.

Last Updated: