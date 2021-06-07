First trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic reveals a mind-bending sci-fi horror

After stepping away from making movies for a while following the release of the dreadful Chappie, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is back to making movies with his new project Demonic. In his return to cinema screens, Blomkamp is changing his usual formula of ambitious sci-fi action movies and is instead making a trippy lower-budget horror movie to showcase his versatility as a director.

It’s always interesting to see how directors handle a change of style and if the skills that made them famous in one genre can be used effectively in another. And finally, we have the first trailer for his rather secretive project to see if this new approach pays off for Blomkamp:

I guess it’s difficult to tell because after watching this trailer, I have no idea what is going on in this movie. All we know about the film is from its brief synopsis:

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed.

Neither that blurb nor the trailer gives you any indication of what the film is about, which in my opinion is a good thing as the teaser actually makes you want to watch the movie and figure it all out.

As for Blomkamp’s direction, it looks incredibly unnerving, surreal and perfect for a horror film, leaning more into creating a slow-building creepy atmosphere rather than relying on jump scares. It’s a nice change of pace from Blomkamp and while it’s too early to make a judgement on the overall movie, it certainly looks like he is perfectly comfortable in telling a story such as this.

Demonic stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Nathalie Boltt, and will be released to theatres and On-Demand services on August 20. This looks like a mind-bending horror movie to look forward to.

Last Updated: