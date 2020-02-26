From terrorist kidnappings to supernatural evil, this trailer for I Am Fear certainly tries hard

We’ve seen the horror genre throw a supernatural element into almost every theme imaginable, though I must say that an attempt to merge the already terrifying nature of a terrorist kidnapping with some form of supernatural plot might just be a first. At least you can’t blame this new film, I Am Fear, for not trying to be original.

What starts out as a political thriller that could possibly explore the inner workings of a terrorist sleeper cell and the nightmare that their victims experience in this scenario, quickly takes a different turn when it tries to introduce an ancient evil into the storyline. So, I guess you could say I Am Fear certainly has a lot going for it:

Sadly though, that is where it ends. What this film may try and gain through some form of originality, it lacks hopelessly in execution as this trailer contains absolutely none of the dread or drama you would expect from a film such as this and rather than utilising its great terrorism edge to bolster the tension, it looks to rely on cheap thrills. And that’s being nice because some of the acting and dialogue on offer here is cringeworthy.

I Am Fear is directed by Kevin Shulman and features a cast that includes several stars of other really bad horror films like Kristina Klebe, Bill Moseley, William Forsythe, Eoin Macken, Faran Tahir, and Christian Oliver. Needless to say, if you end up watching this film, the horror might be on you, because the only thing that looks scary about this film is its execution.

Last Updated: