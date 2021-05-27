Full trailer for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War explains the time-hopping sci-fi action

If you watched the first teaser trailer for The Tomorrow War released a few weeks back, you probably had some questions. And not the hyped-up, all excited questions like “OMG WHEN CAN I HAVE THIS STREAMING INTO MY EYEBALLS?!”. No, these questions had to do with the Amazon Prime Video original film’s sci-fi premise that sees time travelers from 30 years into the future returning to the current day to recruit soldiers to fight a war against an alien threat in which humanity is losing so badly that our entire species is on the brink of extinction. Enter Chris Pratt, who plays a high-school teacher who gets picked to go fight this war of tomorrow so that he can save the future for his wife and daughter.

“But why would future soldiers want a teacher to fight for them?”, some of you asked. Ah-ha! A new full trailer has now dropped for The Tomorrow War where we learn that not only is Pratt’s Dan Forester actually ex-military, but he’s also gone all Katniss Everdeen and taking the place of his wife who was drafted. So that explains that. Unfortunately, there are some additional questions about the competency of the rest of the draftees we see in this trailer. Luckily, it looks like Pratt and the likes of Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Jamine Matthews and more will kick enough alien butt for everybody’s sake.

Check out the trailer below.

The Tomorrow War is directed by Chris McKay who is making his live-action feature film debut here, having previously worked solely in animation. He originally made his name on the irreverent Robot Chicken series before helming The Lego Batman Movie (He’s currently billed to also direct its sequel). Last we heard though, he was also attached to direct a live-action Nightwing film for Warner Bros. but who knows which DC Comics movie is actually getting made as that universe is seemingly always in flux. If he can prove himself on The Tomorrow War though, I have a feeling we see a whole lot of traction happening soon there as well.

And speaking of things happening soon, we won’t have long to wait for The Tomorrow War, as the film will debut worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in just a little over a month’s time on 2 July 2021. The Tomorrow War was scripted by Zach Dean (24 Hours to Live, Voyagers) and also stars Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Keith Powers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Seychelle Gabrielle, and Mike Mitchell. Here’s the full synopsis:

In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Last Updated: