Chris Pratt fights hungry aliens in The Tomorrow War’s latest trailer

When mankind is on the verge of getting wiped out by an alien race, it decides the only way that it can win that war is to fill its ranks with humans from the past to help the fight for the future. The only issue is that then as the aliens start wiping out all those humans from the past, won’t it prevent a whole lot of humans from the future not getting born and thereby erasing the possibility of anyone ever existing in the first place and making it even easier for the aliens to win? Hollywood paradoxes, people.

Thoughts like this are why I probably should never watch time travel movies. But I also love a good action movie and to be fair, the premise for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War is pretty interesting and so it’s definitely a film that I am going to check out. The first trailer set up the story of why the humans from the past are willing to put their lives at risk and step into the future battlefield, and now Amazon has released a new trailer that gives us a proper look at these mysterious alien creatures that are causing the more technologically advanced humans so much trouble:

I’ll be honest, the aliens in this movie look rather underwhelming. Yes, they are physically superior and can fly, but they don’t come across as particularly advanced in their weaponry here or superhuman exoskeletons that can overwhelm human weaponry. Though that will likely be explained better in the movie. The film does look like it will be a lot of fun regardless, if not just because of the big action sequences and the large doses of comic relief which this trailer reveals will likely be a thing in this movie.

The Tomorrow War stars Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, and Sam Richardson with Chris McKay directing this action epic that is set to release on Amazon Prime on July 2.

