Get dragged into an intergalactic adventure in the sci-fi action comedy Max Cloud

Max Cloud, or alternatively known as The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud depending on where you’re looking, is the upcoming sci-fi action comedy from director Martin Owen (Killers Anonymous), and which he co-wrote with Sally Collett.

Isabelle Allen (Les Misérables) stars in this Jumanji/Final Fight mash-up movie as a teen gamer who accidentally gets sucked into the video game she’s playing. There she must help our titular hero, Max Cloud (Scott Adkins – Undisputed franchise), defeat the evil Revengor (John Hannah – Four Weddings and a Funeral), or risk being trapped inside the game world forever.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

When teen gamer Sarah finds an “easter egg” and accidentally opens a portal into her favorite side-scroller, she becomes trapped in a notorious intergalactic prison, home to the galaxy’s most dangerous villains. To escape, she must finish the game with a little help from her not-so-savvy friend on the outside… or remain a 16-bit character forever.

Let’s take a look:

I think this ode to beat ‘em ups looks like a hell of a lot of fun. As much as I like Scott Adkins, and know that if I see his name attached to a movie there’s going to be at least one kickass fight scene, I’ve never rated him very highly as an actor (outside of his role as Yuri Boyka in the Undisputed franchise where he does a damn good job with the character). But here he looks like he’s delivering a spritely performance as our corny 2D hero from video games-past, replete with the requisite cheesy catchphrases and one-liners.

This is a movie that knows it’s not a modern AAA video game movie, but rather one that draws heavily on our nostalgia for ‘80s and ‘90s arcade games. We didn’t care about the nonsensical plots and paper thin characters, we just had fun punching our way to the end of the level – as a movie, Max Cloud looks like it delivers much the same experience.

What do you think?

Max Cloud is due for release via digital and on-demand on 18 December. It also stars Tommy Flanagan, Lashana Lynch, Elliot James Langridge, Sally Collett, Franz Drameh, and Sam Hazeldine.

