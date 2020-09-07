International trailer for No Time To Die offers a bunch of new footage

If you’re a gigantic James Bond fan like I am, then last Thursday’s trailer for No Time To Die almost certainly left you both shaken and stirred. With 2015’s Spectre, in which Daniel Craig’s 007 came up against historic nemesis Ernst Stavros Blofeld (Christoph Waltz playing a rebooted version who is now Bond’s adoptive brother) and quite literally drove off into the sunset, being a rather lacklustre swan song for the Bond actor, it looks like director Cary Fukunaga is now giving him the truly explosive send-off he deserves after 13 years of being on her Majesty’s secret service.

But apparently one trailer was not enough to tease all the action and intrigue we’re in store for when No Time To Die drops into cinemas later this year, as an international version of the preview was released this weekend past showing off a bunch of new footage. This new trailer shines the spotlight a lot more on Bond himself, downplaying Lashana Lynch’s Nomi (who is rumoured to be setup for her own secret agent spinoff) a lot more than last week’s trailer. It also further teases the mysterious link between Lea Seydoux’s Madeline Swann – Bond’s returning love interest from Spectre – and Oscar-winner Rami Malek’s villainous bio-terrorist Safin, who seemingly has a few things in common with the world’s most famous spy. Check it out below.

No Time to Die also stars Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, with new cast members including Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik. It is scheduled for release on 12 November in a number of international regions (including here in South Africa) before premiering in the US on 20 November. Here’s the official synopsis:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

