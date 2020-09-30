The Craft: Legacy trailer is light as a feather, stiff as a board

There was a time when it was considered a bad thing to be a witch. When a woman opposed any societal norm, she was branded as a witch and burned at the stake for being different. Thankfully, we’ve come along way since then. And thanks to movie franchises like Harry Potter, the notion of being a witch has also become more glamorous.

As much as witchcraft has been romanticized, it’s the supernatural and dark aspects that are still quite scary. Back in 1996, a film called The Craft came out and was directed by Andrew Fleming. Starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True, The Craft was able to balance both those aspects of witchcraft to great effect and became a big hit at the time, trying to portray a realistic view of the supernatural arts that was both cool and scary.

It’s almost surprising that we haven’t seen a second movie since then, given that film’s initial popularity. Thanks to horror reboot masters Blumhouse, we’re finally getting a sequel in The Craft: Legacy, which this time sees Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna as four new aspiring teenage witches who get more than what they bargained for once they begin to indulge in their newfound powers:

I called the film a sequel as opposed to a straight-up reboot as the story, written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, is definitely making an efforts to follow on from the original including the same nod to the infamous “light as a feather, stiff as a board” scene and a photo of Nancy Downs (Balk) shows up in the trailer, indicating that her actions and life from that film possibly inspired this new witch coven.

True to many of Blumhouse’s previous franchise reboots, The Craft: Legacy looks to capture the same formula as that first movie and build on it with new characters and an intriguing plot. If you’re a fan of the original, this film should definitely tick all the boxes that made you enjoy it while the coming of age story and portrayal of witchcraft should certainly appeal to many new fans too.

The Craft: Legacy is scheduled to release to On-Demand services on October 28 and also stars Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny and Nicholas Galitzine.

