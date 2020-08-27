Something diabolical is cooking in the first trailer for Broil

Broil is the sophomore feature from writer/director Edward Drake (Animals), and which he co-wrote alongside Piper Mars.

Avery Konrad (Sacred Lies) stars as a teenage girl who’s sent to live with her wealthy and powerful grandfather (Timothy V. Murphy – Sons of Anarchy) on their family estate. But, on the eve of a family dinner many years in the making, she uncovers a dangerous secret that puts her squarely in the crosshairs of warring family factions all vying for supremacy. Her key to survival might come from an unlikely source, a hitman (Jonathan Lipnicki – The Little Vampire) with a talent for cooking.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

After a violent incident with a school nemesis, 17-year-old Chance Sinclair (Avery Konrad) is sent to live with her draconian grandfather (Timothy V. Murphy) at his lavish estate, where she soon uncovers a dangerous ancient family secret. Suddenly caught between warring factions of the family, her only hope for survival may well come from a killer-for-hire (Jonathan Lipnicki) with a fortuitous stroke of culinary genius.

Let’s take a look:

This reminds me a hell of a lot of Ready or Not, last year’s superb horror-comedy which starred Samara Weaving (and if you haven’t seen it, you should!). If it wasn’t already clear from the sheer menace the Sinclair patriarch was emitting, Broil is definitely a far more serious affair. There are also some signs that there’s some weird stuff going on below the surface, which I’m curious to find out more about. The direction, dialogue, and performances look decent for the most part, the plot has me intrigued, and overall I think this might be a pleasant surprise to watch.

What do you think?

Broil is due for release in the US on 13 October. It also stars Annette Reilly, John Cassini, Megan Peta Hill, Corey Large, and Nels Lennarson.

