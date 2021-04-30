Guillermo del Toro concludes his Arcadia series in this trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Guillermo del Toro might have the world’s biggest crush on monsters, but the Oscar-winning director has quite a diverse passion for storytelling that also saw him involved with Netflix in making a trilogy of Arcadia series for the streaming service.

The first series was set in the small town of Arcadia and followed a teenage boy who stumbled upon a mysterious amulet, leading to the discovery of a secret realm populated by trolls and other magical creatures. That series was followed up with 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia and Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, which followed similar storylines that focused on stranded aliens and the battle for control of the town’s magical power respectively.

The three series all featured some great worldbuilding, plenty of exciting characters, and solid storytelling (and of course, a variety of monsters) that made them widely watched on Netflix and garnered many fans as a result. And though the three interconnected series all concluded their respective tales, there was always hope that del Toro and his team would enter the world once again to further the narrative in the exciting world of Arcadia. Something which is now happening, as Netflix has released a trailer for the new movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans that brings across a number of the characters from the three series into one big epic movie – something which should certainly delight fans:

The heroes from Trollhunters, 3 Below, and Wizards must team up to face a mysterious enemy who threatens to take over their worlds.

I haven’t watched all the series in Del Toro’s Arcadia world, but the parts of the first two series that I did watch, I enjoyed. The overall characters were quite delightful, the stories captivating and the series struck a good balance between appealing to both younger and older viewers, something which is not always easy to do. So, a movie that gives us more of the world of Arcadia and takes up less of our time is something I can certainly get behind.

The movie will feature the star-studded vocal talents of Steven Yeun, Alfred Molina, Nick Offerman, Emile Hirsch, Nick Frost, Diego Luna, Kelsey Grammer, and Cheryl Hines all returning to roles they played in the series with Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, and Colin O’Donoghue also joining the voice cast. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is scheduled for release on July 31 and promises to be quite an event for fans of the series.

