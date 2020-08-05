Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic being rebooted as a TV series, Paul WS Anderson directing

How’s this for timing? As some of you may know, over the last 12 weeks, we’ve been taking part in (AND EVENTUALLY WINNING!!!) the Big Screen Hooligans Movie Quiz. One of the weekly rounds had to do with identifying movie monsters, and there was a particularly creepy-crawly that stumped all of us: the mutated insect from Mimic. I had not seen the Guillermo del Toro written/directed sci-fi horror for probably 20 years (even though I loved it at the time), so I told my wife that we need to make it our weekend movie throwback watch. That was just yesterday and now this morning we get greeted by the news that Mimic is being rebooted as a TV series. I SEE YOU WATCHING ME, MOVIE GODS!

Deadline brings the news that Miramax’s Television group is adapting Mimic for the small screen, though they are still shopping it around to prospective networks. Hannibal and Orange is the New Black writer/producer Jim Danger Gray (yes, his middle name is actually Danger) will exec produce and act as showrunner, while Paul W.S. Anderson will co-produce and direct the pilot episode. Anderson is most famous for helming the Resident Evil movie franchise as well as classic horror Event Horizon. Del Toro is not involved in the reboot in any capacity at this time.

Released in 1997 and starring Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino, Mimic was adapted from Donald A. Wollheim’s short story of the same name and told of genetically engineered roaches that evolve into huge creatures which threaten to destroy humanity. There are no details yet on how this TV series adaptation would play out, other than the press release calling it a “bold new take”. According to Gray’s statements though, the show may be using its bugs as some form of societal allegory.

Mimic explores, on its surface, the idea of insects taking over. Body horror, the anxiety of ‘a bug’ living inside of us, the death of truth, the denial of science and the rise of personal entitlement are at the heart of our show as it examines how society is eaten alive by an invasion that is laying bare its greatest insecurities and failures.

Long before he would wow us with Pan’s Labyrinth and Hellboy, Mimic was only Del Toro’s second feature film ever and his first English release following the Mexican horror flick Cronos. With him not being a big name yet, the young director’s soon-to-be-iconic sensibilities were stifled quite a bit by the Miramax, who maintained final cut privileges. As a result, Del Toro never endorsed the theatrical release of the movie which got mixed reviews from critics upon release. He would eventually release a Director’s Cut of Mimic in 2011, which got a warmer reception.

I’m really hoping I can find said directors cut on Mimic some streaming service this coming weekend as it was notoriously hard to acquire on Blu-ray back in the day. Some buggy horror can be a nice distraction from what’s really happening in the world outside right now.

Last Updated: