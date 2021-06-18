Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans trailer looks like Pacific Rim with magic

You don’t need to jump into a spaceship to have some intergalactic fun when you can do it from the comfort of your own home. Guillermo del Toro may have moved on from big fighting robots to make other sorts of content, but it seems you can’t take the mecha fan out of del Toro if this new trailer for his latest production effort Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is anything to go by.

The new film, which is a culmination of the three previous Netflix series–Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, and Wizards: Tales of Arcadia– features returning characters from the trilogy as they take on a bigger threat than they have ever faced before. That bigger threat being the end of the world because no big ensemble movie would ever be complete without the fate of everything being at stake:

I enjoyed the different series that Guillermo created and even though they were mostly made for kids, they were accessible for adults and featured great themes, characters, and most importantly, fun. Elements that appear to be returning for this movie.

The trailer does indicate that the movie might be taking on a bit too much with its earth-threatening premise, but at least much of the character-building has already been done, which means our characters can jump into the action straight away. It also helped that del Toro has included obvious nods to Pacific Rim with these big giant fighting robots – and so fans of those moves might get to enjoy this too.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans looks like a fun movie that the whole family should be able to enjoy when it is released on Netflix on July 21, 2021.

