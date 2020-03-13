Guilt is a heavy burden in the crime thriller/drama The Quarry

The Quarry is the upcoming crime drama/thriller directed by Scott Teems (Rectify), and who’s also co-written the script alongside Andrew Brotzman (Nor’easter). It’s based on the 1995 novel of the same name by South African author Damon Galgut, and the novel was previously adapted into a feature in 1998 that was filmed locally and starred John Lynch.

This adaption moves the tale from a small coastal town in rural South Africa to a decaying town in the heart of Texas, where a mysterious new minister (Shea Whigham – Joker) arrives to oversee the local church, but rouses the suspicions of the local police chief (Michael Shannon – Knives Out) in the process.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

The Quarry is a tense and harrowing tale of sin and redemption, violence and grace, and the lengths to which men will go to outrun their evil deeds. A mysterious new minister (Shea Whigham) takes up residence at a rundown church in a desolate Texas town. Despite the growing suspicions of the townsfolk – the hardened local police chief (Michael Shannon), the drug-dealing brothers caught in the chief’s crosshairs (Bobby Soto and Alvaro Martinez), and the mournful woman who keeps up the church (Catalina Sandino Moreno) – the congregation grows. But how long can the minister keep his secrets safe and who can be forgiven when the truth comes to light?

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a taut, slow-burn thriller. This trailer gives away a bit too much of the plot for my tastes, but it certainly doesn’t give me enough of Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon. They’re two of the finest actors working today and their performances alone look worth the price of admission.

What do you think?

The Quarry is due for release in US theatres and on demand on 17 April. It also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, Alvaro Martinez, and Bruno Bichir.

