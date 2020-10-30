Halloween Kills takes another stab at the family tree in new trailer

You’ve got to love the month of October and all the horror movies that pull a jump scare on us. The problem is that with movie cinemas around the world not open to full capacity and studios choosing to wait before releasing big money-making films, we’ve been robbed of arguably the biggest horror movie release of the year: Halloween Kills.

Blumhouse is here to remind you that Michael Myers isn’t dead yet, with a new teaser trailer that will get you excited for next Halloween. This year’s event is a write-off but based on the evidence of this teaser, it looks like there will be a whole lot of terror and murder in 2021’s Hallow’s Eve celebrations:

It seems you can never keep a homicidal monster down. After seemingly getting stuck in a burning house at the end of 2018’s Halloween reboot, Michael’s sister Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family believed that they were finally safe. Michael Myers is far from dead though and he’s ready to up the ante with even more death on his demented mind. Nothing like the feeling of cold steel thrust into a person’s back to remind you of the good times in a horror movie. Or what happens to Darryn daily on the Critical Hit office banter.

To make things even more interesting with this sequel is that it will feature the return of Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards) and Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), characters who Laurie babysat in the 1978 film.

Blumhouse is looking to show how these new films are trying to bring back not just the spirit of the original slasher film, but it wants to ensure that the story comes full circle too.

Next Halloween can’t come soon enough.

