Michael Myers is back – Again! – in gory first full trailer for Halloween Kills

In life, there are very few certainties: Death, taxes, Darryn having the absolute worst and weirdest takes on common foods. Oh and Michael Myers always surviving whatever the hell it is you throw at him. In the case of the final minutes of Halloween, 2018’s revival of John Carpenter’s classic slasher franchise, it was an entire burning house that was thrown at the William Shatner mask-wearing killer by Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode, her disbelieving daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and her “new final girl” granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), and that still wasn’t enough. Of course. And thus we quickly got the announcement that not one, but two sequels were in the works, and Universal Pictures has just dropped the first full trailer for the first of those: Halloween Kills.

The preview kicks off with the same harrowing short scene that was released last year (when the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic) as the three abovementioned heroines escape their burning home with Myers in it, only to see emergency responders heading to put out the blaze. Big bloody mistake for them. Like really bloody as this trailer pulls no punches in showing Myers’ gory murderous ways, while a voiceover from Laurie Strode posits that “The Shape” may have been a flesh-and-blood human once, but he’s becoming so much more with each kill. The trailer also gives us our first look at what returning director David Gordon Green called “a community into chaos” as the town of Haddonfield finally decides to help Strode in confronting this monster that has haunted their lives for decades. Not that Myers will make it easy for them. Cue the creepy music!

Halloween Kills was co-written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, and also stars Anthony Michael Hall, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers, with James Jude Courtney and the legendary Nick Castle sharing duties as Myers. It is scheduled for release on 15 October 2021. The final film in this new trilogy, Halloween Ends, is currently scheduled for release on 14 October 2022.

Last Updated: