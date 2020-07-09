Watch Halloween Kills first footage, as slasher sequel is delayed a year

Ah, yes. The ol’ “Hit ’em with some good news, before you crush ’em with some bad news” approach. I know this tactic very well. And now, unfortunately, so do fans of the Halloween franchise. Let’s hit you with bad first though, so you can go out on a high later.

Halloween Kills has been delayed. By a lot. The upcoming sequel to 2018’s surprisingly fantastic franchise revival – the imaginatively titled Halloween – was supposed to slash its way into cinemas this coming October, but it seems that not even Michael Myers can survive a global pandemic unscathed. Franchise creator John Carpenter took to Twitter to reveal that due to the “compromised theatrical experience” of the lockdown in so many places around the world, Halloween Kills is being delayed to October 2021.

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

2018’s Halloween detailed how the nightmares of Jamie Lee Curtis’ older and meaner Laurie Strode finally came true as her deranged stab-happy nemesis Michael Myers returned to terrorize Laurie and the family who all thought Mamma Strode had gone crazy. However, not only was she right, but she kicked some serious butt proving it. Even though that film appeared to end rather definitively with Laurie, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) seemingly killing Michael in a burning house and getting away, two sequels were soon announced: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Not surprising given that Halloween made $255.5 million off just a $15 million budget, but just where would the story go from here?

Well, this is the good news part as Universal and Blumhouse Productions have dropped a first-look teaser for Halloween Kills, which appear to be the opening moments of the film, picking up right where the previous film let off.

“Let it buuuuuurn!” Ooh that gave me chills. Now I’ve got another reason for why I can’t wait for the dumpster fire that is 2020 to just get done so that we can get to 2021.

Halloween Kills is scheduled for release 15 October 2021, while Halloween Ends is still in its 14 October 2022 release slot. David Gordon-Green will once again direct while also co-writing with Danny McBride.

