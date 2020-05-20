HBOMax reveals impressive launch movie title list

When you’re the new kid on the block that needs to prove himself against the rest of the streaming neighbourhood, what do you do? Well if you’re not an introvert like me, you don’t hide away and wait for someone to become your friend but rather you get out there and show them what you are capable of, impress them and win over their adoration.

That is exactly what Warner Bros.’ HBOMax appears to be doing as the company has announced the full selection of movies that it will be launching with it, and needless to say, it is an impressive list of both new content, great modern movies and classics for the ages (as revealed by /Film).

And Justice League.

Warner Bros. Classics

2001: A Space Odyssey

42nd Street

Adam’s Rib

The Adventures of Robin Hood

An American in Paris

Ben-Hur

Body Heat

Bonnie and Clyde

Bringing Up Baby

Cannery Row

Casablanca

Cheyenne Autumn

Cimarron

Citizen Kane

City of Angels

Cool Hand Luke

Countdown

Dirty Harry

Doctor Zhivago

East of Eden

Elvis: That’s the Way it is

Footlight Parade

Freaks

Giant

Girl Crazy

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Gone with the Wind

How the West was Won

Keeper of the Flame

King Kong

Klute

The Little Drummer Girl

Lolita

The Maltese Falcon

Mildred Pierce

Million Dollar Mermaid

Mrs. Soffel

North by Northwest

Now, Voyager

The Nun’s Story

Pat and Mike

A Patch of Blue

The Philadelphia Story

Point Blank

Polyester

The Postman Always Rings Twice

Pride and Prejudice

Rebel Without a Cause

Rhapsody in Blue

Rio Bravo

Romance on the High Seas

The Sea of Grass

The Searchers

Shall We Dance

Shoot the Moon

Singin’ in the Rain

The Singing Nun

The Song Remains the Same

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star is Born (1976)

A Streetcar Named Desire

Strike Up the Band

Tortilla Flat

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Wattstax

The Wild Bunch

Without Love

The Wizard of Oz

Woman of the Year

Woodstock

Modern Warner Bros. Films and Favorites

Aquaman

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman vs. Robin

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Contact

Crazy Stupid Love

Crazy Rich Asians

Critters

The Dark Knight Rises

Deep Blue Sea

The Devil’s Advocate

Drop Dead Fred

Empire of The Sun

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Friday the 13th (2009)

Glengarry Glen Ross

Green Lantern

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Isn’t It Romantic

IT: Chapter 2

Joker

The LEGO Batman Movie

The LEGO Movie

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Shop of Horrors

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow

Practical Magic

Selena

Set It Off

Shazam!

Sherlock Holmes

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Snakes on a Plane

A Star Is Born (2018)

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Supergirl

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Three Kings

A Time to Kill

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

The Witches of Eastwick

Wonder Woman

Criterion Collection

8½

…And God Created Woman

16 Days of Glory

2 or 3 Things I Know About Her

The 3 Penny Opera

The 39 Steps

The 400 Blows

The 47 Ronin: Part 1

The 47 Ronin: Part 2

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

Amarcord

An Angel at my Table

Ashes and Diamonds

Atlanta’s Olympic Glory

Au Revior Les Enfants

Autumn Sonata

Babette’s Feast

Battle of Algiers

Battleship Potemkin

The Beales of Grey Gardens

Beauty and the Beast

Belle De Jour

Bicycle Thieves

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Black Girl

Black Narcissus

Black Orpheus

Blithe Spirit

The Blob

Blood Simple

Breaking the Waves

Breathless

Brief Encounter

A Brief History of Time

The Brood

Brute Force

Buena Vista Social Club

Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory

Carnival of Souls

Chimes at Midnight

La Ciénaga

The Circus

City Lights

Cleo from 5 to 7

Cranes are Flying

Cries and Whispers

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment

Cronos

Daisies

A Day in the Country

A Day’s Pleasure

The Daytrippers

Dead Man

Desert Hearts

Destroy All Monsters

Diabolique

Divorce Italian Style

A Dog’s Life

Don’t Look Back

Down by Law

The Earrings of Madame De

Eating Raoul

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Elevator to the Gallows

The Emperor Jones

The Entertainer

Equinox

Eraserhead

Europa

Europe ‘51

Eyes Without a Face

F is for Fake

Faces

Fanny and Alexander

Fantastic Planet

Fat Girl

First Man Into Space

For All Mankind

Foreign Correspondant

The Four Feathers

Fox and His Friends

The Front Page

Funny Games

George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey

George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin

Germany Year Zero

Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster

Gimme Shelter

Godzilla

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

The Gold Rush

The Gold Rush: 1942 Version

The Grand Olympics

Gray’s Anatomy

The Great Dictator

Great Expectations

Grey Gardens

Hamlet

Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice

Hanzo the Razor: The Snare

Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?

A Hard Day’s Night

Harlan County U.S.A

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hearts and Minds

Henry V

The Hidden Fortress

Hobson’s Choice

The Honeymoon Killers

Hoop Dreams

House

I Married a Witch

I Shot Jesse James

I Was a Teenage Zombie

The Idle Class

Ikiru

The Immigrant

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda’s Room

Intermezzo

Invasion of Astro-Monster

Irma Vep

Ivan the Terrible Part 1

Ivan the Terrible Part 2

Jubilee

Jules and Jim

Juliet of the Spirits

The Jungle Book

The Kid

Kill!

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

A King in New York

The King of Kings

Knife in the Water

Kwaidan

Lady Snowblood

Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance

The Lady Vanishes

L’Amore

L’Argent

The Last Emperor

The Last Metro

The Last Wave

Late Autumn

Late Spring

L’Avventura

Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory

Limelight

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Lola

Lola Montes

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell

Loneliness of the Long Distance

The Long Voyage Home

Look Back in Anger

Lord of the Flies

The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum

Love in the Afternoon

Major Barbara

Man Bites Dog

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Marriage of Maria Braun

Masculin Feminin

Metropolitan

Mikey and Nicky

Modern Times

Mon Oncle

Mona Lisa

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Monsieur Verdoux

Monterey Pop

The Most Dangerous Game

Mothra vs Godzilla

Mr. Arkadin

Multiple Maniacs

My Brilliant Career

My Dinner with Andre

My Life as a Dog

My Night at Maud’s

Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory

The Naked City

The Naked Kiss

Nanook of the North

Nice and Friendly

A Night in the Show

Night of the Living Dead

Of Mice and Men

Oliver Twist

Onibaba

Paris, Texas

Pather Panchali

Pay Day

Pepe Le Moko

Permanent Vacation

Persona

Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Pilgrim

The Player

Police Story

Primary

The Private Life of Henry the VIII

Pygmalion

Quadrophenia

Querelle

Rashomon

The Red Balloon

Red Desert

The Red Shoes

Rembrandt

The Return of Bulldog Drummond

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Richard III

The Rink

The Rise of Catherine the Great

The Rite

The River

Rodan

Rome Open City

A Room with a View

The Ruling Class

The Runner

Sabotage

Safety Last!

Salesman

Le Samourai

Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto

Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple

Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island

Satan’s Brew

Sawdust and Tinsel

Scanners

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Scenes From a Marriage

Schizopolis

Seance on a Wet Afternoon

Secrets and Lies

Senso

Seoul 1988

Seven Samurai

Seventh Seal

The Seventh Veil

Shadows

Shock Corridor

Shoot the Piano Player

The Shooting

The Shop on Main Street

Shoulder Arms

Sisters

Smithereens

Solaris

Son of Godzilla

Speedy

Stagecoach

La Strada

Stranger Than Paradise

The Stranger

Stromboli

Summertime

Sunnyside

Sweetie

Taste of Cherry

A Taste of Honey

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Testement of Dr Mabuse

That Hamilton Woman

The Thief of Bagdad

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Throne of Blood

Through a Glass Darkly

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Time Bandits

The Times of Harvey Milk

The Tin Drum

To Be or not To Be

Tokyo Olympiad

Tokyo Story

Tom Jones

The Trial of Joan of Arc

True Stories

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Two English Girls

Ugetsu

Umberto D.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Under the Volacno

Vampyr

Victim

Vivre Sa Vie

Voyage to Italy

The Wages of Fear

War and Peace

The War of the Gargantuas

The War Room

Watership Down

Weekend

Wild Strrawberries

Wings of Desire

Wise Blood

Withnail and I

A Woman of Paris

A Woman Under the Influence

The X From Outer Space

Yojimbo

Young and Innocent

Young Girls

Z

Third Party Titles

Alien (Director’s Cut)

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

American Pie

Analyze This

Annie Hall

Apocalypse Now

Armageddon

The Awful Truth

Aya

Babe

Baby Boom

The Bells of St. Mary’s

Big Top Pee Wee

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Bridesmaids

Broken Arrow

Capricorn One

Casino Royale

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

Cold Mountain

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

The Darjeeling Limited

Dick Tracy

Die Hard

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Downton Abbey

Dr. Strangelove

Eagle Eye

Ella Enchanted

The Family Stone

Fast Five

Fight Club

From Up on Poppy Hill

A Good Day to Die Hard

Good Will Hunting

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hackers

Half-Nelson

Happy Death Day

Harold and Maude

Hellboy (2019)

Her Smell

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hobbs & Shaw

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Hope Floats

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Howl’s Moving Castle

In Bruges

In Cold Blood

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

John Tucker Must Die

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

The Kids Are All Right

Kiki’s Delivery Service

The Killing

Kung Fu Panda

The Land Before Time

Last Holiday

The Last Waltz

Let’s Spend the Night Together

Lilies of the Field

Little Black Book

The Long Goodbye

Love Actually

Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again

Manhattan

The Mighty Ducks

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaa of the Walley of the Wind

Network

Notting Hill

One Fine Day

Ocean Waves

An Officer and a Gentleman

Once Upon a Time in the West

Only Angels Have Wings

Only Yesterday

Out of Africa

Paths of Glory

Pet Sematary

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Russo

Pretty in Pink

Princess Mononoke

Quantum of Solace

Raising Arizona

Ready or Not

Reds

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 3

The Secret World of Arrietty

Shall We Dance?

Shooter

Shutter Island

Slumdog Millionaire

Some Kind of Beautiful

Spirited Away

Stealing Harvard

Striptease

Swingers

The Take of the Princess Kaguya

Tales from Earthsea

Teen Witch

That Thing You Do!

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

This Means War

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tropic Thunder

True Lies

Twins

Unfriended

Us

Van Helsing

Varsity Blues

War of the Worlds (2005)

What About Bob?

What Women Want

When Marnie was There

Whispers of the Heart

The Wind Rises

The Wood

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Yesterday

That is an absolutely impressive list and this is just the movies. HBO owns many of the world’s biggest TV series like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Westworld, The Wire, Barry, Big Little Lies, Watchmen, Veep and Friends amongst many others, so it may easily have the best line-up of quality content of any of the current streaming services.

I guess you wouldn’t expect anything less from a company which has for many years now been making some amazing movies and TV series, but even then they could’ve been forgiven for wanting to roll out all their new content piece by piece. Based on this line-up though, they are clearly coming out all guns blazing and hoping to draw attention immediately. Whether they can keep up this kind of intensity and excitement each month or go out in a blaze of glory as they find themselves unable to keep up the momentum is something we will have to see, but given the pedigree of the studios involved, I suspect HBOMax is going to become a streaming giant.

Even if they aren’t likely to release in South Africa and many parts of the world anytime soon.

