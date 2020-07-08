Hearts are likely to break in this trailer for The Kissing Booth 2

Young adult romantic comedies are proving to be quite the success story for Netflix. Several of the biggest films on the streaming service have all fallen within this genre, with recent successful examples being Alex Strangelove, The Last Summer and The Perfect Date. These films weren’t the first of their kind, as the likes of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth laid the platform before them.

Where many of its big sci-fi and action films have yet to even get sequels, we have seen To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before getting a follow-up and now it’s the same for The Kissing Booth. The sequel sees Joey King and Jacob Elordi both return as Elle and Noah, with the couple continuing their journey as Noah begins his college journey and she enters her senior year of high school. The long distance ends up putting a strain on their relationship and the couple has to overcome their jealousy if they are going to make the relationship work:

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns for The Kissing Booth sequel, based on the “The Kissing Booth” books by Beth Reekles.

I’ve never actually watched the first Kissing Booth film as it always looked like a by-the-numbers romantic film and based on the evidence of this trailer, the sequel is unlikely to offer anything different.

The Kissing Booth 2 is scheduled for release on July 24, where it will likely resume the trend of romantic films topping the viewing charts for its first few weeks.

