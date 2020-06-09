Here’s an excellent first trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music

Almost three decades have passed since Bill and Ted set forth on a path to not only save the day but chart a bright new future for humanity with a single song that would inspire our species. Many many years later…and things are worse than ever before. So like, what happened dude? Weren’t we all supposed to be excellent to each other and build time travel phone booths or something?

Why aren’t spontaneous air guitar solos an accepted part of society yet? Nobody knows what went wrong exactly, but it’ll be up to Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves to figure out when they reprise their roles of the most iconic rock duo of all time, Hall and Oates be damned. Here’s the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other.

Whoa indeed! The Wyld Stallyns are back and I think I need to get on that future prison exercise routine! Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot and also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as the titular duo’s daughters and William Sadler once again rocking a roomy robe as the Grim Reaper. It’ll be out on August 21 but not really because I’d bet that this long-awaited sequel gets a delay of its own due to the world really needing to learn how to party on, dude.

Last Updated: