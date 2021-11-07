High School DxD Season 5 release date

Since the premiere of High School DxD, it has been one of our personal favorites here at CriticalHit. There’s no question about it. This program has everything, from Angels to Demons, making it one of the great supernatural comedies to be released in recent times. This is why this anime is so popular! Maybe you have been wondering if it will return for a new season? Worry not, because High School DxD Season 5 will be released very soon! The High School DxD release date is on course for sometime in December 2021.

Although High School DxD has an IMDb rating of 7.6, it doesn’t even scratch the surface of the show’s popularity around the world. I believe that all of us are intrigued by the darkness that surrounds us, which makes shows like High School DxD more appealing. The show takes a regular guy, kills him, and turns him into a devil in one fell swoop. You’ve got yourself what I consider to be the most attention grabbing narratives ever written…

All of us are eagerly anticipating the release of High School DxD Season, so we’re glad we don’t have too long to wait. The producers stated that the latest release was pushed back due to COVID-19. The fifth season of High School DxD has been hyped to levels not seen before, so we all hope it delivers.

When Is High School DxD Season 5 Coming Out?

You may have been asking this for years (literally), but at last, we’ve got the answer. December 2021 is the latest information we have. A day however, has not been released.

Season 5 of High School DxD has a compelling tale

The fourth season of High School DxD, which is the current latest released, is based on volumes 9 and 10 of the novels. We can infer from previous data that the story of High School DxD Season 5 will be based on volumes 11 and 12.

In High School DxD Season 5, Issei is facing a slew of issues. He must pass the Middle-Class Promotion Test.

Issei has to face a fight in the next season in order to figure out the connection between him and Rias. Koneko was feeling strange about Issei and Rias’ growing closeness at the end of High School DxD Season 4, so Issei must be even more cautious around her now…

More fun is on the way!

The next season of High School DxD will apparently focus on Issei more. Because a portion of his soul has become the devil itself, he will become even more powerful in the new season. Also, Issei would no longer serve Rias. He will establish his own identity…

High School DxD Season 5 Release Date

For as long as I can remember, we’ve been asking “When will High School DxD Season 5 be released?” But now, not any more. COVID-19 necessitated the delay of High School DxD Season 5, according to the author himself. Don’t believe me? Read this! According to Ichiei Ishibumi, the creator of Highschool DXD light novels, “COVID-19 caused Season 5 of High School DxD to be delayed. If it weren’t for the epidemic, we would have seen the next season a hundred times by now”.

Mr. Ishibumi has also urged High School DxD fans to purchase more of the novels, since it would make things easier for the crew to bring the series.

Will There Be A Season 6 Of High School DxD?

High School DxD Season 6 is at this point just a question of when. Season 6 is almost certain to happen. High School DxD Season 5 has been delayed, but there’s no word yet on High School DxD Season 6.

I don’t base this on any proof, but it seems like High School DxD is constantly gaining viewers, including me, who has never been a big fan of anime in the past. If High School DxD continues to get more popular, a new season is guaranteed…

Watch the High School DxD Season 5 Trailer Here

What is the High School DXD watch order?

1. High School DxD (2012)

2. High School DxD New (2013)

3. High School DxD Born (2015)

4. High School DxD Hero (2018)

Is High School DxD on Netflix censored?

Yes, Netflix has censored High School DxD as of now. But it should be removed in the near future.

Is DxD High School finished?

No, not yet. High School DxD has many more seasons ahead of it, so the next season should be coming out soon.

Will There Be A Season 5 Of High School DxD?

It has been revealed that High School DxD Season 5 will be released December 2021. If COVID causes it to be delayed once more, we can expect it to arrive in early 2022.

Is High School DxD going to be dubbed a fifth season?

Yes, it will be dubbed into English from Japanese, and subtitled in the same manner as previous seasons.

Characters of High School DxD Season 5

Jamie Marchi – Rias Gremory

Scott Freeman – Issei Hyōudōu

Chloe Daniels – Asia Argento

Chris Smith – Riser Phenex

Christopher R. Sabat – Sacred Gear/Ddraig

Felecia Angelle – Reynalle/Yūma Amano

Jād Saxton – Koneko Tōjō

Krishna Smitha – Grayfia Lucifuge

Sean O’Connor – Yūto Kiba

Teri Rogers – Akeno Himejima

Alex Organ – Sirzechs Lucilfer

Alexis Tipton – Marion (ep10)

Ashleigh Domangue – Hanakai (ep7), Shulyer

Ben Phillips – Freed

Brina Palencia – Byurent

Brittney Karbowski – Ravel Phenex

Caitlin Glass – Rii

Chris Rager – Miltan

Chris Smith – Horii (ep6)

Colleen Clinkenbeard – Kido, Shiro (ep10), Shueran

Cynthia Cranz – Mira

Elisa Castillo – Pinky

Haley Esposito – Murayama

Jarrod Greene – Dohnaseek

Jessica Cavanagh – Issei’s Mother

Justin Cook – The Towji (ep7)

Katherine Bristol – Nii

Kyle Phillips – Genshiro Saji

Lara Woodhull – Ile (ep10), Nel (ep10)

Lauren Allison – Tsubaki Shinra

Lindsay Seidel – Karlamine, Rassei

Mandy Lane – Yubelluna

Marie Charlson – Sōna Shitori

Mariela Ortiz – Mittelt

Mary Morgan – Katase

Mike McFarland – Undine (ep7)

Milly Prower – Viser (ep3)

Monica Rial – Susan

Ricco Fajardo – Morisawa (ep2)

Ruben Tadeo Garcia – Motohama

Sonny Strait – Issei’s Father

Staci Moon – Karawarner

Teri Rogers – Imp (ep10)

Terri Doty – Siris

Trina Nishimura – Isabela

Tyson Rinehart – Matsuda

