Hilary Swank is spending three years on Mars in this new trailer for Netflix’s Away

When Elon Musk announced plans for the first manned mission to Mars several years ago, and was looking for a bunch of scientists who were prepared to spend many years and possibly their entire lives on the planet, I thought they were crazy. Who in their right mind would honestly want to commit to that? Now in hindsight, getting away from this chaotic rock and heading to Mars doesn’t seem so bad.

Netflix is bringing a series about that topic to life in Away, which stars Hilary Swank as Astronaut Emma Green, a former Navy pilot who leads the show’s international crew of Astronauts (Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, Monique Curnen) and has to deal with the pain and guilt of leaving their families behind. Emotional content that certainly takes a lot of the fun and excitement out of space exploration. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a lot of dramatic space tension to be had though, as can be viewed from the series’ new trailer:

I do like the angle that this series presents, as the emotional turmoil behind a trip like this along with a fear of the unknown, does take a toll on people. The series looks like it has a lot to offer for fans of both ambitious sci-fi films and dramas.

Away also stars Josh Charles and Talitha Bateman as Emma’s husband and daughter. The show is created by Andrew Hinderaker, with Parenthood’s Jason Katims as executive producer and Jessica Goldberg as showrunner. It arrives on Netflix on September 4, 2020.

