Tom Holland joins the army in the first clip from Apple TV+’s crime drama Cherry

Cherry is the upcoming crime drama directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame’s Anthony and Joe Russo, with the screenplay by Angela Russo-Otstot (The Shield) and Jessica Goldberg (The Path), and starring Tom Holland. It’s based on the 2018 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by author Nico Walker, who was convicted of bank robbery in 2013 and wrote the novel during his time in prison.

Holland plays a young man with few prospects in life who joins the military and serves in Iraq. Returning home with PTSD and unable to find employment, he slowly slips deeper into drug addiction and falls in with a bad crowd who resort to bank robbery to fund their addiction – all of which threatens his relationship with Emily, the one truly good person in his life.

The official synopsis is as follows:

Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.

Let’s take a look:

Based on this teaser clip I already want to see more. I like the tone the movie seems to be going for, which is more matter-of-fact and with hints of dark humour, as opposed to the usual melancholy woe-is-me tone movies like this sometimes resort to.

What do you think?

Cherry will premiere in limited theatres on 26 February before releasing globally via Apple TV+ on 12 March. It also stars Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini.

Last Updated: