Welcome to the Blumhouse trailer brings the horror to your home

I’m a big fan of Blumhouse Productions. The micro-budget production company isn’t just home to popular horror franchises like Paranormal Activity and Insidious, but they’ve also released some of the most inventive and entertaining movies of the last decade – The Purge, Whiplash, Stretch, Split, Get Out, Upgrade, BlacKkKlansman, and so many more. They’ve proven that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to create excellent movies, what you really need is the right people.

I always pay attention when I see their name attached to an upcoming project, so I’m paying a hell of a lot of attention now. The company partnered with Amazon Prime Video to create eight original movies under the banner ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ for the streaming service for release in the month of Halloween, and they’ve just released the teaser trailer for the first four. The Lie and Black Box will premiere on 6 October, with Evil Eye and Nocturne following a week later on 13 October.

The official plot synopses are as follows:

The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud, and stars Mireille Enos (The Killing), Peter Sarsgaard (An Education) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth 2, The Act). When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (Born With It) and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World 3, The Circle), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Amanda Christine (Colony), Tosin Morohunfola (The Chi, The 24th), Charmaine Bingwa (Trees of Peace, Little Sista), and Troy James (The Flash, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury (Mississippi Masala, Lady in the Water), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Omar Maskati (Unbelievable), and Bernard White (Silicon Valley). A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Player’s Table), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level, Annabelle Comes Home), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure, Casual). Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

