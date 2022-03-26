How to Create Your Own TV Channel

Img Source – SSI Monaco

Starting your own TV channel can be a challenging process, especially if you are doing it for the first time. However, if you execute the launch the right way, your TV channel can be a tremendous success. If you are planning to create your own TV channel, you need to ask yourself the following questions…

What is the purpose of creating the channel?

What kind of content will it produce? News, entertainment, sports?

Which platform (cable, or satellite) will you use to distribute your content?

Will you produce your content on your own, or will you buy it from the market?

Finding answers to these questions, and discussing them with your team before you take the next step is key to overall success. Planning the whole process before starting it will ultimately save both time and money.

When you have gathered the answers to the above questions, you can move onto the following steps…

Select a Location

Next, choose a location where you want to set up your equipment or studio. The good thing about a TV channel is that it shows only what you want it to show. Many people start TV channels with a small studio in their home basement, which helps save both time and money. You may not even need this studio if you are rebroadcasting pre-recorded content.

Gather Your Technical Equipment

Once you have selected the location, it is time to get your technical equipment and set up your studio. If you are starting a news channel, you will need equipment like cameras, lighting, and desks. You also need to select a suitable background that matches your content type.

Get a Broadcasting Licence

If you want to broadcast on UK TV, you need a broadcast licence, or a digital licence from Ofcom (see here). It will indicate that you are legally permitted to broadcast your content.

For this, you have to send an application form to Ofcom via email or post. Your application will be reviewed, and then Ofcom will make a decision whether to grant permission or not.

Contact Advertising Agencies

TV channel owners, who want to earn through their channels, need support of advertising agencies. Potential advertisers will contact you if your channel becomes successful, and it has a profitable format. Otherwise, you will have to reach out to them on your own to generate revenue.

