How un-American: New Looney Tunes cartoons to not feature any guns

Elmer finally goes full Bale and embraces his inner American Psycho

HBO Max might have released with an incredible amount of movie and series content (and have many new exciting series in the works), but for me, one of the things that I am most excited about is that of the new Looney Tunes cartoons. Yes, I may be all grown up now and forced to do adult things like work and pay bills, but at times I love to just relax and kick back with some classic cartoons that can remind me of my childhood. Good times.

While the new Looney Tunes cartoons will revive all of our favourite characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, the Roadrunner, Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam in a new and crisper, high definition animated form, there will be a distinct difference in the tone of the cartoons than what we were fed as kids.

No guns but cannons are okay no this makes no sense to us either

According to The New York Times, the cartoons will not feature any guns, meaning that we will no longer see the likes of Elmer Fudd chasing Bugs Bunny around with his hunting rifles and inevitably shooting himself in the face. Neither will we see Yosemite Sam wielding his dual cowboy pistols when he declares himself to be the hootin’est, tootin’est, shootin’est, bob-tail wildcat, in the west. Something which is understandable given a lot of the controversies around gun ownership in the world, although it is also a little disappointing after seeing how much mayhem all those weapons caused.

Now I may have grown up in more innocent times, but in my mind, some of those weapons are iconic parts of the character’s personalities. After all, Elmer Fudd is a hunter and it only makes sense that to participate in his hobby of choice that he uses a rifle. Not to mention that seeing the likes of Wile E. Coyote not using his assortment of explosives to try and catch his roadrunner nemesis is just not the Looney Tunes I remember. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean that the rest of the fun is also removed from Looney Tunes otherwise we could see a lot of childhood memories get destroyed when they launch the new cartoons.

