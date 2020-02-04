Illegal immigrants are expendable in this trailer for social horror film Beneath Us

Jordan Peele’s Get Out was a remarkable horror film not just for its ingenious story, but in the way that it was able to make a strong political statement about race amidst all of that entertainment. This new film, Beneath Us, appears to be trying its hand at a similar sort of socially driven horror story, this time aiming at the plight of Latin American immigrants who are looking to participate in the American dream and end up being the victims of a system that is preying on them.

Written and directed by Max Pachman, the film stars James Tupper, Roberto ‘Sanz’ Sanchez, Thomas Chavira and Josue Aguirre as a group of undocumented workers are hired for renovation projects for an affluent, American couple who seek to take advantage of their cheap labour. What seems like an innocent work arrangement quickly turns into an insidious plan though that could end up costing them their lives.

Well the film definitely has a strong social message, which comes across blatantly clear in the trailer. Beneath Us is a film that appears to be very much driven by its social commentary and core message more than the horror of the story itself. Based on the evidence of this trailer, the film appears to be light on scares and may lack substance and longevity to last beyond that message but let’s hope that there is more to its characters and deeper twists in the story when the film releases.

Beneath Us is scheduled for release in the US on March 6 though so far there are no plans for a global cinematic release outside of this market. Given the strong nature of the political message, it’s unsurprising that the US and its surrounding territories are the core target market. If the horror part is decent though hopefully, we will see it this side in the near future.

