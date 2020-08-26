In the first Enola Holmes trailer, the game is finally afoot

There’s nothing like sibling rivalry that can bring back both the best and worst memories of childhood. Even though we mature with age, sometimes that love/hate relationship you inevitably have with your siblings persists into adulthood. Now imagine those games you’ll play when your family upbringing and genetics gives you a disposition towards remarkable intuition and attention to detail.

In Netflix’s upcoming movie Enola Holmes, we see the Holmes siblings in confrontation as the younger Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) runs off to try and solve the mystery of her missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter), much to the displeasure of her more illustrious older bothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). Netflix has been teasing this ensemble for a while now, but only recently dropped the first full-length trailer to give us a better idea of what to expect from the movie:

This film does look like a lot of fun. Both the humour and the crime-solving action blend well here, with the trailer even throwing in some fourth-wall breaking from Enola herself that only adds to the fun. The film looks like it could be a blast to watch and a good throwback to a proper mystery like last year’s Knives Out, that’s sorely missing in the world of movies currently. I have some concerns that Netflix may be using some of the best bits of the film for the trailer and the final product might end up a bit flat, especially with the romance angle teased here as well, but hopefully I’m wrong with that hunch.

Enola Holmes is based on the book series by Nancy Springer, which offers a different take on the life of Sherlock Holmes and should be a movie that’s worth checking out in the safety of your own home when it releases on September 23.

