Inception re-release will feature new footage of upcoming WB movies

Last week Warner Bros announced that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was being delayed from its 17 July release date by two weeks. Given the current state of the entertainment industry thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, that was expected. What wasn’t expected was that WB would slot another film into Tenet’s original slot. That film is Inception, Nolan’s 2010 sci-fi blockbuster which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on that weekend and is being re-released as a way to make it up to fans for having to wait even longer for Tenet. But that compensation will be more than just Inception though.

According to the official press release from WB, “this special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Nolan’s highly anticipated film Tenet, which will debut worldwide two weeks later, on July 31.” The intriguing bit comes after that though when the press release reveals that “moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.”

Ooh, now that’s interesting. Footage for Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and the upcoming Godzilla vs Kong are probably good bets based on how far along in production those films are (Wonder Woman 1984 was originally going to debut just a few weeks later, but will now hit cinemas in October). However, we could maybe also be seeing our first teaser for The Batman. Production on the Robert Pattinson-led reboot of the Dark Knight’s cinematic adventures is currently shut down since March due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but it had been filming for over two months before then. That could definitely yield enough footage for a teaser of sorts.

Which films would you guys like to see footage of? And would this footage (combined with getting to watch Inception again on the big screen) actually be enough to draw you back to the cinema?

