It’s a battle of music genres in this trailer for Trolls World Tour

The Trolls may have saved the world once before, but this time there are even bigger stakes at play as the pop personalities of Branch and Poppy (Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick) are about to realise that not only is their world a lot bigger than they have ever known, but so too are their tastes in music.

Joining pop music in the new film are trolls each influenced by a different genre of music including Funk, Classic, Techno, Country, and Rock. It’s that latter category that looks to be the most trouble though as Barb (Rachel Bloom), Queen of the Rock music Troll kingdom wants to use her powers to destroy all other forms of music, because of course its rock that are the bad guys for some reason.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

The film might be introducing new genres, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to milk its Oscar-nominated hit from the first film, Can’t Stop the Feeling to death. It’s likely this earworm is going to be a big part of this film with some other new earworms introduced along the way that will make you rush to Spotify to try and filter the music out of your brain after watching this film. Unsuccessfully of course.

Whereas MGM decided to shift its James Bond film, No Time to Die back to November as a result of the current Covid-19 fears, DreamWorks is speeding ahead with promoting Trolls World Tour as it has gone and snapped up that release date on April 10 to take advantage of the gap in the market. Even if it’s the kind of move that should compete with Bond’s typical target market.

