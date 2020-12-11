It’s a big day for reboots as NBC, HBO and Disney+ all have franchise revivals in the works

We live in an entertainment world which currently sees the best and the worst of what the industry has to offer. While the industry is filled with some of the highest quality and most imaginative series and movies ever created, it’s also awash with many reboots and revivals as studios try to cash in on a popular franchise.

This comes as news comes out of several more reboots in the work from major studios. First, is Deadline reporting that NBC is working on a new Zorro, except only this time it will be set in a more modern setting and getting gender-swapped. The new series will be co-written by the brother and sister duo of Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez with direction from Rebecca. Robert is obviously no stranger to big movies and Tv series, having also recently directed an episode of The Mandalorian, but it is great to see his sister get to have directorial skills shine more this time with this new series, with herself having recently directed episodes of the Snowpiercer series.

This new take on Zorro will centre on the character of Sola Dominguez, an underground artist who fights for social justice and taking on several criminal organisations as a contemporary version of the mythical Zorro. There is definitely a lot that can be done with the character with a twist that is different enough to hopefully keep it fresh for viewers. For me, the biggest disappointment is the move away from Zorro’s swashbuckling western roots. And while it will be fun to see a modern take on the character, not seeing Zorro pulling off some incredible swordfights and riding on a big black stallion just won’t feel the same. Hopefully, they will find a way of surprising us.

There is no word yet on who will play the titular heroine, though the series is getting co-produced with Sofia Vergara, so not sure if this is an indication that she could be playing a role in the series in some way.

The next big reboot that will be coming our way is in the form of True Blood, with Variety reporting that a new reboot of the series is in early development at HBO. While it may seem a little soon to get another take on this popular series that ran on HBO from 2008 to 2014, HBO seems to feel that the world wants more of its, werewolves and witches and are bringing in Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien to write a script for a new take on the idea.

It’s not clear if HBO is looking for this new series to be a sequel/prequel to the original series or perhaps focus on a completely new set of characters and stories set in the same universe. No doubt fans of the original series should be happy with this, though, for those who have grown tired of the long-running series, this might feel far too soon to step back into this world once more.

Not to be outdone by their counterparts though, comes news from Deadline that Disney is also planning another reboot of their own, this time redoing the family comedy Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day based on the 1972 children’s book of the same name by Judith Viorst and recently adapted into a film for Disney in 2015 starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner.

The twist this time though is that Disney wants to instead focus on a multigenerational Latinx family instead, to appeal to a different audience and dynamic. Matt Lopez has been hired by Disney for this new reboot for Disney+, though its not clear if along with the family setting, he may attempt to change other aspects of the story too ,given they should be fresh in many people’s minds.

None of these projects have any release dates just yet, but it does appear as if reviving existing franchises appears to still be a popular trend for all studios. Of the three, I’m perhaps most excited for a new Zorro, but that may just be because it’s also the oldest and most deserving of a rebooting given the timespan. What do you think of these reboots? Is stepping into these existing franchises something that excites you or is it just a reminder that Hollywood can be creatively bankrupt at times?

