It’s a good day to save the world in this new trailer for We Can Be Heroes

We all understand that children are the future. When said future decides it’s okay to attend big Rage parties in the middle of a pandemic though, it’s pretty fair to be worried about them taking over eventually. Thankfully in this superhero movie from the mind of director Robert Rodriguez, these kids are a little bit more responsible and are prepared to continue the fight that their parents failed to finish.

We Can Be Heroes is set in the world of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, except only this time those kid heroes are now adults themselves and part of a bigger group of superheroes called the Heroics. This Avengers-styled team-up though is not able to successfully fend off an alien attack on Earth and now it’s up to the kids to save their parents and the world by learning how to harness their powers and work together.

We’ve seen a brief glimpse of what the movie has to offer in a brief teaser, but now Netflix has given us the first full-trailer of what to expect from this new movie:

When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the super kids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers—from elasticity to time control to predicting the future—and form an out-of-this-world team.

Rodriguez is a remarkably innovative director who loves working with different visual effects. But as his previous Spy kids and aforementioned Sharkboy and Lavagirl films have shown us, every now and then he likes to relax these tendencies and just have some fun telling innocent children’s stories mixed with some cheesy visual effects. Or direct an excellent episode of The Mandalorian. And these qualities are all on display in this movie.

This might be a kid’s movie that features some cheesy acting and mediocre visual effects, but underneath it, there is a lot of heart and some decent comedy and action that could make this a fun movie to watch. It also has a decent cast featuring Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra and Taylor Dooley returning as Lavagirl, alongside its new generation of potential stars in Yaya Gosselin, Vivien Lyra Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey. If you’re looking for something fun to watch as a family come Christmas Day, We Can Be Heroes could provide that as it releases on that day.

