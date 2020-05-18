It’s all about family in Netflix’s Original South African mystery-drama Blood & Water

Blood & Water is billed as Netflix’s second South African original series, following the mixed bag that was the Pearl Thusi-led Queen Sono (which I quite enjoyed overall). Technically it’s the third though, because try as I might and no matter how hard Netflix wishes I would, I can’t forget the sheer awfulness that was Shadow.

Anyway, it’s the upcoming teen mystery-drama that’s seemingly inspired by the real-life story of Zephany Nurse – who if you remember was abducted at birth but years later discovered this horrible truth when she and her biological sister connected with each other while attending the same school. Blood & Water tells a similar tale, but moves the story to a far more glamourous and wealthy private school.

Ama Qamata stars as the sixteen-year-old Puleng Khumalo who arranges a move to the privileged institution when she discovers that one of most popular students in the school, Fikile Bhele (Khosi Ngema), bears an uncanny resemblance to what her abducted older sister would look like today.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Set in the surroundings of Parkhurst College, the prestigious inner-city school for elite scholars and academic overachievers, Blood & Water follows the exploits of 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo as she engineers her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of the abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met.

Let’s take a look:

Much like the aforementioned Queen Sono, this also looks like a bit of a mixed bag to me. The performances appear to be all over the place and like most South African series the dialogue can be clunky and clichéd – the same could also be said for the characterisation. Still, it looks well-directed and the central mystery could be fun to see unravel. Clocking in at six episodes, the series also won’t overstay its welcome or take too long to get to the point – worth checking out at least and you get to support some local content in the process.

What do you think?

Blood & Water season one will premiere on Netflix on 20 May. Directed by Nosipho Dumisa, it also stars Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Sello Maake, Arno Greef, Ryle De Morny, Getmore Sithole, Xolile Tshabalala, Sandi Schultz, Monique Rockman, and Cindy Mahlangu.

Last Updated: