It’s Megan Fox versus terrorists and killer lions in the action thriller Rogue

By Trevor Davies
Posted on July 22, 2020
Rogue is the upcoming action thriller from director M. J. Bassett (Strike Back), and co-written with Isabel Bassett, and is a locally-filmed co-production with M-Net.

Megan Fox stars as the leader of a team of hardened mercenaries who’re tasked with rescuing a pair of hostages in the middle of the African bushveld, and which naturally goes awry. The movie includes a host of local talent including Greg Kriek (The Recce), Sisanda Henna (whose portrayal of the villainous Inkunzi Shabangu is by far the best part of Showmax’s locally-set series Trackers), Brandon Auret (Elysium), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth), and Lee-Anne Liebenberg (Doomsday).

The official synopsis is as follows:

Megan Fox (Transformers franchise) tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O’Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O’Hara’s squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels — and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.

Let’s take a look:

I have a sneaky suspicion that this could be one of those movies that is so bad it’s actually fun to watch. Plot-wise whoever thought to add man-eating lions out for revenge into the mix deserves some sort of an award, because it’s a hilariously bad idea that makes no sense – plus the CGI bringing them to life is so terrible it’s laughable.

In fact, that’s all so bad it actually elevates what would otherwise be a fairly bland B-grade action movie. The human-on-human action looks decent, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given Bassett’s work behind the camera on Strike Back, and the performances come across as competent for the most part – so this could just be entertaining if you want to kick back and have a giggle.

What do you think?

Rogue will be available via digital and on-demand on 28 August. It also stars Philip Winchester, Calli Taylor, Adan Deacon, and Kenneth Fok.

Last Updated: July 22, 2020

