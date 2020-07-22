It’s Megan Fox versus terrorists and killer lions in the action thriller Rogue

Rogue is the upcoming action thriller from director M. J. Bassett (Strike Back), and co-written with Isabel Bassett, and is a locally-filmed co-production with M-Net.

Megan Fox stars as the leader of a team of hardened mercenaries who’re tasked with rescuing a pair of hostages in the middle of the African bushveld, and which naturally goes awry. The movie includes a host of local talent including Greg Kriek (The Recce), Sisanda Henna (whose portrayal of the villainous Inkunzi Shabangu is by far the best part of Showmax’s locally-set series Trackers), Brandon Auret (Elysium), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth), and Lee-Anne Liebenberg (Doomsday).

The official synopsis is as follows:

Megan Fox (Transformers franchise) tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O’Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O’Hara’s squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels — and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.

Let’s take a look:

I have a sneaky suspicion that this could be one of those movies that is so bad it’s actually fun to watch. Plot-wise whoever thought to add man-eating lions out for revenge into the mix deserves some sort of an award, because it’s a hilariously bad idea that makes no sense – plus the CGI bringing them to life is so terrible it’s laughable.

In fact, that’s all so bad it actually elevates what would otherwise be a fairly bland B-grade action movie. The human-on-human action looks decent, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given Bassett’s work behind the camera on Strike Back, and the performances come across as competent for the most part – so this could just be entertaining if you want to kick back and have a giggle.

What do you think?

Rogue will be available via digital and on-demand on 28 August. It also stars Philip Winchester, Calli Taylor, Adan Deacon, and Kenneth Fok.

