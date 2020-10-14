It’s time to learn to fend for yourself in Amazon’s R-rated crime drama I’m Your Woman

I’m Your Woman is Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming R-rated crime drama from director Julia Hart (Fast Color), which she co-wrote with Jordon Horowitz. It stars Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Bill Heck (Locke & Key), Arinzé Kene (The Pass), and Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange Is the New Black).

Set in the ‘70s, Brosnahan stars as Jean, a sheltered young wife and mother who gets pulled into her husband’s criminal underworld when he betrays his partners and goes on the run. But when the man he tasked with protecting her goes missing, she’s forced to learn the skills she’ll need to not only fend for herself and her child, but also step into the underworld and find out what’s happened to her husband.

The official synopsis (care of the AFI Fest where it’ll premiere tomorrow) is as follows:

Suburban housewife Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) lives a seemingly easy life, supported by husband Eddie’s (Bill Heck) career as a thief. But when Eddie betrays his partners, Jean and her baby are forced to go on the run, and Eddie’s old friend Cal (Arinzé Kene) is tasked with the job of keeping them safe. After Cal mysteriously disappears, Jean befriends Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), and the two women set out on a perilous journey into the heart of Eddie’s criminal underworld. A decidedly female take on crime dramas of the 1970s, I’m Your Woman is a tale of love, betrayal, motherhood, family and what it takes to claim your life as your own.

Let’s take a look:

I love the slightly noir-ish vibe this movie gives off, and while I was a touch disappointed we didn’t get to hear White Town’s ‘Your Woman’ as the trailer theme, a haunting rendition of Jefferson Airplane’s ‘Somebody to Love’ is a great choice that fits in time period. I think this looks like a good crime drama/thriller that’ll keep you entertained for a couple of hours – it’s well directed and acted, and I’m curious to see how the story plays out and how Jean evolves in the process.

What do you think?

I’m Your Woman will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December. It also stars James McMenamin, Marceline Hugot, Frankie Faison, Haley Flanagan, and Rohn Thomas.

