J.D Dillard set to direct a new Star Wars movie for Disney+

With The Rise of Skywalker heralding the end of an era for the Star Wars franchise, it appears the whole Star Wars Universe is ready for a new beginning of sorts. The current Disney+ The Mandalorian is teasing some of those new beginnings, but on the movie front it appears that nothing is set in stone. The initial trilogies that were in development by the Game of Thrones showrunners have been canned and the supposed trilogy that Rian Jonson was working on is also staying radio silent. Kevin Feige is supposedly working on a new Star Wars movie, but that could be a long time away given his current Marvel commitments. So it was assumed that Star Wars films will be given a break for now while the studio figures out where to go next.

Within all this news it is surprising that there is actually another Star Wars movie currently in development according to The Hollywood Reporter. While details on what the actual film is about are still a tightly kept secret, the new report claims that Sleight director J.D. Dillard is set to helm the project based off a script from Luke Cage writer Matt Owens.

Considering how Star Wars is one of those franchises where every film turns out to be massive hit at the box-office (bar Solo, which was arguably directed by the most accomplished director of the entire franchise in Ron Howard) the announcement of the duo involved in a new movie is somewhat surprising considering how low profile their former work has been. This is not to say that they aren’t good at their craft and I guess this approach is mimicking the strategy that Marvel has applied over the last few years of bringing several smaller name directors on board to direct their films rather than looking for high-profile directors that prefer to build their own thing instead of sticking to a studio formula.

There is another interesting bit of information that came out of the news that may surprise even further, as this new film is likely to be a Disney+ exclusive rather than a theatrically released movie. This could be an indication that this film might be a slightly lower scale project than what we have typically seen in the Star Wars franchise or perhaps just a sign of a change in strategy with Disney realising the draw of having some movies exclusive to their new streaming service. My guess is that its somewhere in the middle.

Hopefully whatever project they are working on can add something original to the Star Wars franchise and be a movie that shows that the franchise can step away from its beloved Skywalkers and still make Star Wars films that fans love and adore. Let’s hope these two don’t step away from this project like so many directors seem to do with Star Wars movies lately.

