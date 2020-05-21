Janelle Monae is stuck in a time-bending nightmare in this trailer for Antebellum

Antebellum is one of those exciting movies that we have seen glimpses of in trailers, but know absolutely nothing about thanks to the filmmakers being rather cryptic about it. I was initially drawn to it through its producer connection to Get Out and US, two of the better horror films from the past few years. However, teasers have shown it is doing its own thing and is not just a copy of those two movies. Here’s another trailer to give us further glimpses at the stylistic horror film.

The previous trailers for Antebellum have been very short with the teases jumping rapidly through a variety of different scenes and timelines, leaving you interested in what the film has to offer but not giving you enough time to make sense of any of it This new trailer though, at an entire minute in length, slows things down and allows you to appreciate what the film has to offer.

Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

I still like what I see. What stands out for me is just how visually interesting the film looks, between its different scenes of nature and settings that traverse different time periods. Let’s hope the story lives up to all of those visual cues. Antebellum stars Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone and is written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.

The film was initially supposed to be released in April, but like with all things affected by COVID-19, was delayed with a current planned release date set for August 21 in the US. It’s still not clear if even that date is achievable given some uncertainty and fear of people watching in theatres.

Last Updated: