Jason Momoa to play Frosty the Snowman in new CGI/live-action film

Jason Momoa may be taking his mastery over water to new extremes. It appears even Aquaman is not immune to the effects of global warming and taking on a little ice as Variety reports that Momoa is set to play Frosty the Snowman in a new hybrid CGI/live-action film for Warner Bros.

The new film, based on the iconic character that sees a snowman come to life when wearing a magical hat, was first created in a song in 1950, before making his way to a film in 1969. Since then there have been three more films about the beloved snowman, though not many of them have been particularly memorable. Perhaps with a charismatic leading man like Momoa in the starring role the studio could see all that change, though seeing Momoa in a CGI form may change that for some audiences.

Elf screenwriter David Berenbaum has been tasked with penning the script from this new movie with Greg Silverman set to produce the film. Silverman also released the following statement about Momoa’s casting in the role:

We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana… all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty

Can they make Frosty the Snowman live again for a new generation or will the critical heat be too much? I guess time will tell… There are no release dates for this planned movie just yet, though the studio will likely be aiming for a Christmas date in the next few years to release this film.

