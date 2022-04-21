The Jesse Stone 9-film collection puts all the Jesse Stone movies together in one place. There may be a 10th movie on the way, but for now, this is all the Jesse Stone movie goodness available. Many people who buy the 9 film collection wonder how to watch Jesse Stone movies in order?

The Jesse Stone movies series stars Tom Selleck, and started back in 2005 on CBS as a TV movie. The first movie did well enough to warrant follow ups all the way through until 2015, with the possibility of another movie in the future. The series has kept Selleck busy after his long career on television playing characters on hit shows like Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods.

Jesse Stone is a police detective in a small town in the northern United States, and the character debuted in a series of novels by Robert B. Parker.

So, are you looking to watch the Jesse Stone movies in order? You could start with the way they are listed on the packaging for the boxed set. That’s the broadcast release order, which isn’t quite the same as a true chronological order.

Here is the broadcast order, if you want to watch Jesse Stone movies in order as it was aired.

Img Source – Hallmark Drama

Jesse Stone Movies in Order of Broadcasting

1. Stone Cold

2. Night Passage

3. Death in Paradise

4. Sea Change

5. Thin Ice

6. No Remorse

7. Innocents Lost

8. Benefit of the Doubt

9. Lost in Paradise

If you order the boxed set off of Amazon or another retailer, you will find something strange when you open up the case. The movies are compiled on the discs all out of order. They don’t fit the airing order at all, and you will have to switch around discs after each movie to enable you to watch the Jesse Stone series in order. It’s really confusing, and that’s a common complaint among people who have bought the disc set online. They are surprised to see the first disc contain Stone Cold and Thin Ice. It makes sense to have Stone Cold on that first disc, since it was released first, all the way back in 2005. However, Thin Ice was the 5th released Jesse Stone movie, so it is very odd to see it put on the same disc as the first movie.

If you try to watch the movies in the order they are presented on the discs in the boxed set, you will be really confused. Characters will come back to life for no reason, and references to other films in the series will not make much sense. When you are watching this movie series, you’ll notice a few callbacks to past cases or events, and if you are not watching the Jesse Stone movies in order, it’s not going to come together right in your head.

So, you could go with airing order we have listed for you above, but there is another way to watch the Jesse Stone series in order. Anyone who is familiar with the series and perhaps watched them all before will know that the second movie to be released in the series- Night Passage- is a prequel to the first movie. It takes place before Stone Cold, even though it was released the following year. That can make the viewing order a bit tricky.

How do you watch the movies in order if they were never released in order? You could go with the chronological order, which just means watching them in the order the overall story happened. The movies do connect to each other in some ways, so it makes sense to try this approach. It’s pretty simple to do with this series, since you only have one movie released out of chronological order. So, you can just watch the series like this:

Jesse Stone Movies in Chronological Order

1. Night Passage

2. Stone Cold (released first)

3. Death in Paradise

4. Sea Change

5. Thin Ice

6. No Remorse

7. Innocents Lost

8. Benefit of the Doubt

9. Lost in Paradise

This is one method for watching Jesse Stone in order that we definitely approve of. The first film, Stone Cold, makes for a good jumping in point. You won’t be lost if you watch that one first, but then the second one might feel a little out of whack if you watch that one next.

If you are going to be watching the whole series one after the other in short succession, it makes sense to watch Jesse Stone in order of the storyline, or chronological order. That way, all of the callbacks, references, and character appearances make perfect sense. It’s the preferred way to watch for most people, just like a lot of Star Wars fans watch the Star Wars movies in their story order these days rather than in the order they were released (see here). Jesse Stone isn’t quite as interconnected and intricate as that sci-fi/fantasy series, but there is something satisfying about seeing everything ordered so perfectly that it flows easily. That’s what you get when you watch Jesse Stone in chronological order, and we don’t think there is a better way to watch these movies.

It’s up to you how you want to watch them, but we definitely don’t recommend that you try to go through the series as it has been put into the DVD set. Watching them as they appear on the discs may save you some time and effort in switching out DVDs, but it is going to be really annoying watching the series so incredibly out of order.

Will There Be a 10th Movie?

We can only hope that if the 10th movie is ever released, the whole series will get a new box set that corrects some of the wrongs of this one. If CBS can get that right, that will make Jesse Stone fans very happy, and CBS will have a reason to sell more DVDs, so that could be win-win all around. Until that happens, though, you can refer to our lists here to figure out which order to watch the movies in when you are ready for a series binge. We have listed them all here in order for you so you don’t have to worry about it.

