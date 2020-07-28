Joe Manganiello has to save the day in the action thriller Archenemy

Archenemy is an action-thriller, and possibly also a superhero film, from writer/director Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real). It stars Joe Manganiello (True Blood, and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it post-credit cameo as Deathstroke in Justice League) as Max Fist, a self-proclaimed former German porn star superhero from an alternate universe who’s somehow ended up on Earth stripped of his powers, and spends his days in a drunken stupor recounting stories of his glory days.

Max Fist (Manganiello) was the greatest hero of a vast city in another universe. He saved his world from destruction but crashed through space and time… and wound up here – a desolate American suburb. Powerless, a broken drunk telling stories about his glory days — stories that no one believes, until he meets Hamster, a kid who wants to be a famous writer who believes Max’s story. Max finally has someone who believes him, and Hamster has someone who he thinks won’t let him down. But things fall apart when Hamster’s sister Indigo steals $100,000 from the mob. Max will try to learn what it means to be a hero — here, now, without superpowers — one brutal blow at a time.

Well, this teaser has done its job. It’s made me curious enough to want to see, or more specifically hear, more. I like the visuals and the premise sounds cool, especially the idea that his former life as a superhero is just a delusion. However without any dialogue to go on, or the acting that goes with it, I’m not ready to give a real opinion just yet.

Archenemy doesn’t have a release date as yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it heading direct to a streaming service fairly soon. It also stars Zolee Griggs, Skylan Brooks, Amy Seimetz, Christopher Guyton, Glen Howerton, Mac Brandt, and Joseph D. Reitman.

