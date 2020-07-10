John David Washington and Zendaya filmed a secret movie during the COVID-19 pandemic called Malcolm & Marie

Even though movie productions around the world have been shut down, that has not stopped filmmakers from wanting to still get their creative juices flowing. We have seen a few good short movies that have been filmed from home, and a few interesting takes on TV series with episodes filmed entirely from actors’ homes. However, there is now also a movie that has actually been secretly shot with a proper production crew in various locations across two weeks in June and July.

Unlike all the projects we’ve seen thus far that are clearly low-scale made from home efforts within improper lighting, this new project titled Malcolm & Marie, stars Zendaya and John David Washington and was filmed with a small crew which saw them abiding by the guidelines established by various production guilds.

We don’t know much about the plot for the project just yet, though Deadline has described the film as “some echoes of Netflix’s Marriage Story, while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now.”

The idea for the project came about when Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Zendaya came up with the idea for the project in March, with Levinson able to complete the script within weeks and prepare to direct and shoot almost straight after. It is a risky move to attempt to film something like this with an ongoing pandemic, but it seems clear that everyone involved was really excited about this project, which Washington and Zendaya self-funded. There aren’t any details on when Malcom & Mariewill release, but considering that filming just wrapped, expect some effort in post-production before they probably start looking to get it to an on demand or streaming service.

Last Updated: