John Krasinski is a hamster in this trailer for Netflix’s Animal Crackers

Remember zoo biscuits? Those overly sweet treats that parents love to give kids because of the cute icing designs of animals on them and the bright different colours? Well imagine that by eating them you were turned into the animal of choice that you chose to eat. That is essentially the premise for Netflix’s upcoming animated movie which will see John Krasinski’s character turned into a hamster after eating some magical animal crackers.

The film centres on a group of characters who take over a circus after Owen (Krasinski) discovers the secret to the success of his Uncle’s circus. That secret being that humans are turned into circus animals through those aforementioned animal crackers. Owen slowly begins to fall in love with performing at the circus as an animal which makes things especially tricky for his relationship with his family.

The film was actually first released back in 2017, but for a variety of reasons never quite released to most global markets and now Netflix has secured the rights to bring the movie to viewers worldwide. Based on this trailer though, I would suspect that the reason the movie never got a widespread release was that it’s probably not very good. For me, this film looks pretty average based on the trailer and although the characters seem great the overall story and humour falls flat for me.

What the film does have though is a rather impressive voice cast which sees Krasinski’s joined by his real-life wife Emily Blunt to voice his character’s wife, Zoe, along with many other big actors like Danny DeVito, Ian McKellen, Sylvester Stallone, Raven Symoné, and Gilbert Gottfried. It certainly has star power, but will that be enough to turn Animal Crackers into a success for Netflix?

