Join the cultural revolution in Apple TV+’s dark comedy drama series Physical

Physical is Apple TV+’s upcoming dark comedy/drama series created and written by Annie Weisman (Desperate Housewives, Subpurgatory), with Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing (Made for Love) sharing the directing duties.

Set in the ‘80s, it stars Rose Byrne (Damages) as a housewife slowly edging towards despair as she struggles to maintain her household and be supportive of her husband’s (Rory Scovel – Those Who Can’t) political ambitions, while also dealing with her own issues around her image and self-worth. But all of that changes when she discovers something that allows her to vent all her doubt, rage, and frustration, aerobics, and which sets her life down a new path she never expected.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

This looks like a superbly-crafted dramedy series. From what I remember of the ‘80s they’ve nailed the aesthetic in both look and feel, it looks well-directed, and Byrne looks like she’s delivering an excellent performance as someone teetering on the edge and ready to snap at any moment.

The first three episodes of Physical’s ten-episode-long first season will premiere on Apple TV+ on 18 June, with the remaining seven episodes airing weekly on Fridays. It also stars Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

