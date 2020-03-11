Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are on a mythical adventure in new trailer

Disney has released a brand new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the studio’s latest effort at turning a Disneyland theme park ride into a tentpole movie franchise. The last time they did this, we got five Pirates of the Caribbean movies worth a combined $4.5 billion, so yeah you can see why this is a thing now. It does help though that leading Jungle Cruise are two of the most likeable stars in Hollywood right now in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt who play a grizzled riverboat captain and a scientific explorer, respectively, on the search for a mythical tree with miraculous healing properties.

This new trailer delves a bit deeper into that quest than the first few previews we’ve seen for the film and also shows off some of the big action set-pieces that director Jaume Collet-Sera has come up with. The Spanish-born filmmaker is an unexpected choice for a pulpy Disney adventure movie, having started his career with intense horror movies before doing a string of gritty Liam Neeson thrillers and then scaring folks out of the water again with the fantastic shark nailbiter The Shallows. Nothing wrong with switching things up in your career though, and based on this trailer it looks like Collet-Sera (who is also set to direct Johnson in the DC Comics adaptation Black Adam) has done a very fine job of it.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain, Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission, Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. It was penned by a powerhouse scripting team of Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner: 2049) and the screenwriting duo of Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (Crazy Stupid Love, Bad Santa, I Love You, Phillip Morris). It is scheduled for release on 24 July 2020.

