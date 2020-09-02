Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous trailer unleashes all the dinosaurs

The Jurassic franchise is branching out more than ever before, embracing other mediums outside of the cinema to tells its story about dinosaurs re-entering our civilisation. And there is no better way to secure future interest in the franchise than to get kids hooked on it. You could argue that the Jurassic franchise has always tried to be somewhat kid-friendly, but with plenty of monstrous dinosaurs running around and threatening the lives of humans, its not exactly wholesome children’s entertainment.

A new animated series titled Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is most definitely aimed at kids though. as the show will follow a group of children – led by camp counselors Roxie (Jameela Jamil) and Dave (Glen Powell), who are invited to a camp on the opposite side of the Isla Nublar theme park that was seen in Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World. The series will see the children learn about dinosaurs and also see the events from that film unfold from a different angle.

Camp Cretaceous will definitely feature plenty of dinosaur action by the look of things, even if it is all toned down for the sake of the kids. It’s not all dinosaur education thankfully enough, and even if it feels all a little too childish, I like how it ties into the broader film universe and expands on the Jurassic Park franchise. It’s one of those series that could easily be appealing to both the kids and the parents, wanting to catch up on all things Jurassic Park-related before the next film arrives.

