Jurassic World: Dominion to tell parallel stories with different sets of characters

With Marvel done with the Avengers for the foreseeable future, there are very few big movie team-ups to look forward to at the box office. with the next time we are going to get to see stars from different movies come together in a big mash-up going to be the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, which will see stars of both the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movies appearing on-screen for the first time together along with even more dinosaurs than ever before.

How exactly the film is going to combine stars from both sets of films (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from the recent films and Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum returning from the original film) into one epic movie, plus expand the dinosaur action from one island to the rest of the world is something we don’t know. But now, thanks to an interview with Collider director Colin Trevorrow has unlocked a little more about his ambitious story and how it plans to bring its packed cast all together:

telling two parallel stories that are just driving closer and closer together, and you understand that, and you start to understand how they’re going to intersect, and then they do. But that’s not a traditional way to structure a movie…not short-changing anybody… Laura and Sam and Jeff are just as big a part of the movie as Chris and Bryce are, as far as screen time, as far as their importance to the story, everything.

So, it looks like rather than try and clutter our screens with all the characters at once, Trevorrow is going to take a leaf out of Infinity War’s approach and have our heroes split up at the start all dealing with the dinosaurs in different ways, with their stories eventually intersecting in what will hopefully be one big climax.

I wasn’t a fan of Jurassic World: A fallen Kingdom, which I thought lost the plot a little with some of its silly characters and a brainless plot, but I’m certainly liking the sound of this third film and how it will bring the entire franchise together. And seeing all the stars together should be a delight.

Of course, the main stars in any Jurassic movie will always be the dinosaurs themselves and based on a new photo in the film, it looks like we may finally see the franchise correct one of the mistakes of the past by introducing some dinosaurs with feathers.

And while an official trailer might be a while away, a special preview of the movie will apparently be featured at Imax screens of Universal’s other big mega-franchise, F9, which comes out later this year – so we might get a decent two for the price of one if were willing to brave theatres to see that film when it comes out.

