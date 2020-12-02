Justice finally prevails in the legal drama The Mauritanian

The Mauritanian is the upcoming star-studded legal drama that’s based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi.

As recounted in his best-selling 2015 memoir, Guantanamo Diary, Mauritanian national Slahi was held by the United States at their Guantanamo Bay prison for fourteen years because he was suspected of involvement with the planning of the 9/11 terror attack. No charges were ever brought against him, and he was subjected to torture in an attempt to extract information from him. The memoir was written during Slahi’s time in prison based on notes his lawyers brought back to journalist Larry Siems, who adapted them into the book. That book was also subject to redactions from the US military, but an unredacted version was republished in 2017 following Slahi’s release in 2016.

Director Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland) brings his harrowing story to life, with A Prophet’s Tahar Rahim taking on the role of Slahi, and Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zachary Levi rounding out the main cast.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Salahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy. Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir, this is the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds.

Let’s take a look:

Slahi’s story is a shocking one, and based on what I see in this trailer it seems like it’s been done justice. This looks like a superb drama about one man’s struggle to survive the unimaginable, and the determined fight to see justice done.

What do you think?

The Mauritanian is due for release in the US on 19 February 2021.

